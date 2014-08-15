Copenhagen's First Free Supermarket Set To Open

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our Last Word in business today is try-vertising. That's ad speak for try before you buy - you know, like free samples. Well, a new supermarket opens this weekend in Denmark, and it's taking free samples to the next level.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

At Copenhagen's free-market, customers create a profile online, order what they want, then go pick the items up, and they do not pay anything.

GREENE: Yeah, their groceries are just about free with just a little bit of fine print.

INSKEEP: Because there really isn't such a thing as a totally free lunch. Customers pay about $3 per month for operational costs.

GREENE: They also have to write a review of the products within a deadline or pay the consequences. Marketers are counting on the power of online reviews to help sell products to other customer who actually pay full price. Of course, we don't know what these reviews will say. But what the heck - this couldn't possibly backfire.

INSKEEP: Oh, no, there's no way. People will surely be completely sincere in their reviews.

