© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

World's Largest Beverage Company Keeps Diversifying

Published August 15, 2014 at 5:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a monster deal.

(MUSIC)

INSKEEP: The world's largest beverage company continues to diversify. In a $2.5 billion cash deal, Coca-Cola will buy a stake in Monster, beverage maker of the popular Monster energy drink. Energy drinks are a nearly $7 billion business in the United States. Health experts have expressed concern about their high caffeine content. But energy drinks represent an area of growth in the soft drink industry, which has broadly been the target of public health campaigns. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition