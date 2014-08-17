Report: Autopsy Shows Michael Brown Shot At Least 6 Times

A preliminary private autopsy performed by Dr. Michael Baden shows that Michael Brown, the unarmed black teenager killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Mo., was shot at least six times, including twice in the head, reports the New York Times.

The Times has more:

One of the bullets entered the top of Mr. Brown's skull, suggesting his head was bent forward when it struck him and caused a fatal injury, according to Dr. Michael M. Baden, the former chief medical examiner for the City of New York, who flew to Missouri on Sunday at the family's request to conduct the separate autopsy. It was likely the last of bullets to hit him, he said.

Mr. Brown, 18, was also shot four times in the right arm, he said, adding that all the bullets were fired into his front.

Baden said the information does not assign blame or justify the shooting, reports the Times, and that more information is still needed.

Earlier today, we reported that Attorney General Eric Holder said the Justice Department would also conduct its own autopsy because of "the extraordinary circumstances involved in this case and at the request of the Brown family."

On Sunday night police clashed with protesters again, firing what appeared to be smoke canisters at the crowd in order to disperse a group of "aggressors." Sunday also marked a second day of a mandatory curfew that was set to begin at midnight.

