© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Box Set Looks Back On Pioneering '5' Royales

By Ed Ward
Published August 18, 2014 at 3:38 PM EDT

Soul music is often defined as the moment when gospel and blues met and formed a new sound. Ray Charles is often given credit for this, but there were others, most notably the "5" Royales, who had immense success as a live act, but never sold as many records as such a pioneering group should have. With the release of the 131-track collection Soul and Swagger: The Complete "5" Royales, the group has finally gotten the recognition they deserve. Fresh Air critic Ed Ward has the story.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Fresh Air
Ed Ward
Ed Ward is the rock-and-roll historian on NPR's Fresh Airwith Terry Gross.
See stories by Ed Ward