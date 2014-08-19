Facebook To Mark Fake News As Satire

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Kelly McEvers. You might have seen this recent headline - Obama To Cut Costs By Packing Lunch Every Day For U.S. Populace. OK, so it's fake and Facebook is worried you don't know that. So they're going to put the word satire in front of some links in your newsfeed. The Onion, where the phony story came from, declined to comment. But there is a new headline on their homepage - Area Facebook User Incredibly Stupid. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.