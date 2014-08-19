© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Facebook To Mark Fake News As Satire

Published August 19, 2014 at 5:00 AM EDT

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Kelly McEvers. You might have seen this recent headline - Obama To Cut Costs By Packing Lunch Every Day For U.S. Populace. OK, so it's fake and Facebook is worried you don't know that. So they're going to put the word satire in front of some links in your newsfeed. The Onion, where the phony story came from, declined to comment. But there is a new headline on their homepage - Area Facebook User Incredibly Stupid. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.