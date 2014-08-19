Top Stories: Some Protests Turn Violent In Ferguson
Good morning, here is our early story:
-- Fresh Clashes In Ferguson, Mo., As National Guard Arrives.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: Iraq Opens Effort To Retake Tiktrit From Militants. ( Reuters)
Syrian Warplanes Strike Islamist Militants. ( Al Jazeera)
Thousands Get Evacuation Calls Ahead Of California Wildfire. ( AP)
W.H.O. Calls For Airport Screenings Of Suspected Ebola Cases. ( USA Today)
Pakistani Police Arrest Dozens Of Protesters In Demonstration. ( Radio Free Europe)
Potential Grows For Volcanic Eruption In Iceland. ( Businessweek)
U.S. Confirms Wreckage Of Naval Ship Sunk In WW2 Off Java. ( US Pacific Fleet)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.