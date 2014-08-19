© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Some Protests Turn Violent In Ferguson

By Korva Coleman
Published August 19, 2014 at 9:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- Fresh Clashes In Ferguson, Mo., As National Guard Arrives.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Iraq Opens Effort To Retake Tiktrit From Militants. ( Reuters)

Syrian Warplanes Strike Islamist Militants. ( Al Jazeera)

Thousands Get Evacuation Calls Ahead Of California Wildfire. ( AP)

W.H.O. Calls For Airport Screenings Of Suspected Ebola Cases. ( USA Today)

Pakistani Police Arrest Dozens Of Protesters In Demonstration. ( Radio Free Europe)

Potential Grows For Volcanic Eruption In Iceland. ( Businessweek)

U.S. Confirms Wreckage Of Naval Ship Sunk In WW2 Off Java. ( US Pacific Fleet)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman