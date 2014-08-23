WATCH: Shark Vs. Grouper. Shark Loses.

This is not your typical "David and Goliath" tale. This time, it's Goliath that wins:

A couple of anglers fishing off the coast of Bonita Springs, Fla., earlier this month shot video of a four-foot Blacktip shark they hooked.

You'd think that would be enough excitement for one day, but what happened next was the real kicker: as they reel in the line, a Goliath grouper emerges from the depths and snatches the shark in one gulp.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.