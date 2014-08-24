Acclaimed British Actor Richard Attenborough Dies At 90

The British actor and film director Richard Attenborough died Sunday, his son told BBC News. He was 90.

Lord Attenborough forged a lengthy acting career in such films as Brighton Rock and The Great Escape. As a director, Attenborough was known for A Bridge Too Far and Gandhi, for which he won two Academy Awards.

American audiences, however, might remember Attenborough most fondly for his role as the affable Dr. John Hammond in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park, where he played the creator of the infamous dinosaur park.

Paying tribute, British Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted:

His acting in "Brighton Rock" was brilliant, his directing of "Gandhi" was stunning - Richard Attenborough was one of the greats of cinema. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) August 24, 2014

According to the BBC, Attenborough had been in a nursing home with his wife for a number of years.

Attenborough is the older brother of the nature broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

The family is expected to make a full statement on Monday, the BBC says.

