Acclaimed British Actor Richard Attenborough Dies At 90

By Steve Mullis
Published August 24, 2014 at 6:29 PM EDT
British actor, director, producer, filmmaker and entrepreneur Richard Attenborough, seen here in 2008, has died. He was 91.
The British actor and film director Richard Attenborough died Sunday, his son told BBC News. He was 90.

Lord Attenborough forged a lengthy acting career in such films as Brighton Rock and The Great Escape. As a director, Attenborough was known for A Bridge Too Far and Gandhi, for which he won two Academy Awards.

American audiences, however, might remember Attenborough most fondly for his role as the affable Dr. John Hammond in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park, where he played the creator of the infamous dinosaur park.

Paying tribute, British Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted:

According to the BBC, Attenborough had been in a nursing home with his wife for a number of years.

Attenborough is the older brother of the nature broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

The family is expected to make a full statement on Monday, the BBC says.

