Comic Featuring Superman's Debut Sells For Millions

Well, this talk of cartoon characters brings us to the last word in Business. It's a bird; it's a plane; it's a super-expensive Superman.

It is considered the holy grail of comic books. The 1938 issue of Action Comics Number 1 features the first appearance of Clark Kent.

INSKEEP: Now, if you'd been looking for a comic in 1938, you could've bought this one for a dime.

GREENE: Not anymore. Today it is different. This past weekend, a copy of Action Comics Number 1, described as pristine, sold on eBay for more than 3.2 million bucks.

