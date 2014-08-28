Michel Martin Goes #BeyondFerguson
We are in Ferguson, Mo., at Wellspring Church to hear from the community in the aftermath of the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown. Together with St. Louis Public Radio, we are also hosting a Twitter chat using #BeyondFerguson. This is an opportunity to share your reactions, ideas and frustrations, as well as talk about ways to move forward. (Scroll down to see participants.)
We've asked some of our trusted sources around the country to join us on Twitter, including:
Walter Kimbrough ( @HipHopPrez), president of Dillard University
Carletta Hurt ( @CarlettaHurt), middle school counselor and founder of IN THE LOOP Program of Success
Lenny McAllister ( @LennyMcAllister), Republican strategist and host of Get Right With Lenny McAllister
Bridget Johnson ( @Bridget_PJM), Washington editor at PJ Media, NPR contributor
Rey Junco ( @ReyJunco), associate professor of education and human computer interaction at Iowa State University and a fellow at the Berkman Center for Internet & Society
Mark Anthony Neal ( @NewBlackMan), professor of African-American studies at Duke University
Patrick Gusman ( @Lancieux), business executive and president of Equal Footing Foundation
Maria Cardona ( @MariaTCardona), Democratic strategist at the Dewey Square Group and founder of Latinovations
Danielle Belton ( @blacksnob), Washington, D.C.-based writer
Roxann Stafford ( @jroxann), design strategist and social entrepreneur enabler
Kelsey Proud and Erica Smith of St. Louis Public Radio will tweet from @StlPublicRadio. NPR's Davar Ardalan, Frederica Boswell and John Ketchum will also tweet throughout the evening from @NPRMichel.
St. Louis Public Radio will broadcast the community event on Friday.
