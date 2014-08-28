Michel Martin Goes #BeyondFerguson

We are in Ferguson, Mo., at Wellspring Church to hear from the community in the aftermath of the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown. Together with St. Louis Public Radio, we are also hosting a Twitter chat using #BeyondFerguson. This is an opportunity to share your reactions, ideas and frustrations, as well as talk about ways to move forward. (Scroll down to see participants.)

We've asked some of our trusted sources around the country to join us on Twitter, including:

Walter Kimbrough ( @HipHopPrez), president of Dillard University

Carletta Hurt ( @CarlettaHurt), middle school counselor and founder of IN THE LOOP Program of Success

Lenny McAllister ( @LennyMcAllister), Republican strategist and host of Get Right With Lenny McAllister

Bridget Johnson ( @Bridget_PJM), Washington editor at PJ Media, NPR contributor

Rey Junco ( @ReyJunco), associate professor of education and human computer interaction at Iowa State University and a fellow at the Berkman Center for Internet & Society

Mark Anthony Neal ( @NewBlackMan), professor of African-American studies at Duke University

Patrick Gusman ( @Lancieux), business executive and president of Equal Footing Foundation

Maria Cardona ( @MariaTCardona), Democratic strategist at the Dewey Square Group and founder of Latinovations

Danielle Belton ( @blacksnob), Washington, D.C.-based writer

Roxann Stafford ( @jroxann), design strategist and social entrepreneur enabler

Kelsey Proud and Erica Smith of St. Louis Public Radio will tweet from @StlPublicRadio. NPR's Davar Ardalan, Frederica Boswell and John Ketchum will also tweet throughout the evening from @NPRMichel.

St. Louis Public Radio will broadcast the community event on Friday.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.