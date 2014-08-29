Wrong Campus Photo Used For Student Material

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Students at Washington State University received student planners. The planners included a photo of campus, but that was disorienting because it turned out to be a photo of the University of Washington - Washington State, the University of Washington, not the same. Officials aren't sure how this happened, though it may involve outsourcing the printing job to New Jersey. On the bright side, at least there were no photos in the student planner of Washington, D.C. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.