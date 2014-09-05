Pinterest Email Blast Misses Intended Audience

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's Last Word In Business - here comes the bride.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BRIDAL CHORUS")

GREENE: Or not so fast - the popular social networking site Pinterest, where you pin stuff you like, sent out an e-mail blast to what it thought was a group of future brides hoping to help them plan their special day.

DON GONYEA, HOST:

Only problem is that many of them weren't getting ready to tie the knot. They just showed interest on the site in, quote, "wedding related content."

GREENE: On Twitter, one woman who received the email called it that awkward moment when I pinned so much wedding stuff that Pinterest thinks I'm getting married. And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

GONYEA: And I'm Don Gonyea. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.