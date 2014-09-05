© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Students Mistakenly Given Answers To Exam

Published September 5, 2014 at 6:28 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene, wondering if it still counts as cheating when it's really not your fault. Students at the University of Salzburg in Austria got a pleasant surprise when they went to take their exams this week. They sat down, pencils in hand, and saw that the answers were already filled in. Nearly 150 students had been given the wrong tests. Instead of blank sheets, they were given the version meant for professors to use to grade them. The students now have the great pleasure of being retested sometime next month. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition