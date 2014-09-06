Fresh Air Weekend: Neil Oxman, The New Pornographers, Dana Goldstein

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Campaign Expert Neil Oxman Talks About How He Makes Political Ads: Oxman is the founder of The Campaign Group, which has managed ad campaigns for more than 700 races around the country. Ahead of the Congressional elections, he talks about what works and what doesn't.

The New Pornographers Return With A 'Celebration Record' That's Fun To Figure Out:Brill Bruisers is a collection of lushly arranged and harmonized pop. While Neko Case, Dan Bejar and A.C. Newman make moody music individually, there's a brightness when they come together.

A Lesson In How Teachers Became 'Resented And Idealized':Dana Goldstein's new book The Teacher Wars is a history that tackles current topics like tenure. The idea that teachers can help fight poverty has existed since "the early 19th century," she says.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

