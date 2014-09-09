Ray Rice Case Could Open 'National Discussion' On Domestic Violence

The NFL has issued a new policy on domestic violence, following the organization's much criticized handling of the Ray Rice case. In February, the Baltimore Ravens running back was videotaped striking his then-fiance in the elevator of an Atlantic City casino. On Monday, the Ravens fired him and the league suspended him. Audie Cornish speaks with Kim Gandy of the National Network to End Domestic Violence, who consulted on the new policy.

