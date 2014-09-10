Big Money On The Line In Dollar Stores' Merger Attempts

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with a possible hostile takeover. The extreme discount retailer Dollar General has been courting its competitor Family Dollar. It wants to buy the rival company - presumably for more than a dollar. But Family Dollar has rejected numerous offers. They've agreed to sell to a different saving store, Dollar Tree. Now it's being widely reported that Dollar General is planning a hostile bid to disrupt that deal. They will apparently take a $9-billion offer directly to Family Dollar's shareholders. At the very least, that could delay the deal with Dollar Tree.