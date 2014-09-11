© 2020 WFAE
Eagles Running Back Accused Of Leaving 20 Cent Tip On $60 Check

Published September 11, 2014 at 4:55 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in Business is a tip about tipping. Do not leave 20 cents for your waiter on a $60 check, unless you want to be outed. 20 cents is allegedly how much Philadelphia Eagles running back LaSean McCoy left at a burger joint in Philly this week. Not 20 percent - 20 cents.

The restaurant posted the receipt on Facebook. Now, the server, whose name is Rob, found an unlikely hero - Charlie Sheen. Charlie Sheen pledged on Twitter to give the waiter $1,000. He's winning. Assuming of course, that Sheen actually writes the check. That's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition