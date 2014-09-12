Is A-Rod Using LinkedIn To Find Work?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And our last word in Business is getting back in the game. Baseball star Alex Rodriguez was benched this season over alleged use of performance enhancement drugs. It remains to bee seen if he'll ever return to the New York Yankees after his suspension ends. There is a sign this morning that A-Rod may actually be looking for for work. The Wall Street Journal uncovered a profile on the social networking site LinkedIn which many people use to find jobs. The profiles is of Alex Rodriguez, the founder, CEO of A-Rod Corporation. The disgraced baseball star has not confirmed that the profile is actually his, but A-Rod Corp is a real entity. It holds trademarks on the name Alex Rodriguez, for use on baseball memorabilia. And that's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.