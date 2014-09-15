© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: International Summit On ISIS; New Ukraine Fighting

By Korva Coleman
Published September 15, 2014 at 8:38 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Leaders Meet In Paris To Forge Fight Against Islamic State Militants.

-- Renewed Fighting Threatens Truce In Eastern Ukraine.

And here are more early stories:

New California Fire Destroys Homes, Threatens More. ( Valley Public Radio)

Search Continues For Gunman Who Killed Pa. State Trooper. ( Towanda Daily Record)

Major Hurricane Odile Makes Landfall In Mexico. ( Weather.com )

Swedish Vote Propels Leftists Into Government. ( New York Times)

Blast At Arizona Pet Food Plant Injures Four. ( AzCentral)

China Limits "Marriage Brokerage" Websites; Links To Human Trafficking. ( Reuters)

New York Wins The Miss America Title For A Third Consecutive Year. ( USA Today)

Dutch Stage Tomato Fight to Protest Russian Sanctions. ( AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
