Top Stories: International Summit On ISIS; New Ukraine Fighting
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Leaders Meet In Paris To Forge Fight Against Islamic State Militants.
-- Renewed Fighting Threatens Truce In Eastern Ukraine.
And here are more early stories:
New California Fire Destroys Homes, Threatens More. ( Valley Public Radio)
Search Continues For Gunman Who Killed Pa. State Trooper. ( Towanda Daily Record)
Major Hurricane Odile Makes Landfall In Mexico. ( Weather.com )
Swedish Vote Propels Leftists Into Government. ( New York Times)
Blast At Arizona Pet Food Plant Injures Four. ( AzCentral)
China Limits "Marriage Brokerage" Websites; Links To Human Trafficking. ( Reuters)
New York Wins The Miss America Title For A Third Consecutive Year. ( USA Today)
Dutch Stage Tomato Fight to Protest Russian Sanctions. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.