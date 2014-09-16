Book News: Rankine, Glück On National Book Awards Longlist For Poetry

The daily lowdown on books, publishing, and the occasional author behaving badly.

The poetry longlist for the 2014 National Book Awards includes collections from Claudia Rankine, Fanny Howe, Edward Hirsch and former U.S. Poet Laureates Louise Glück and Mark Strand. The National Book Foundation said in a press release: "The Longlisted books range in style and content: from a single elegiac narrative poem to a provocative examination of race relations told in an experimental fusion of lyric, prose poems, and image." It is the second of four longlists being released this week — Young People's Literature was announced yesterday, and Nonfiction and Fiction will be announced Wednesday and Thursday. The shortlists will be announced in October and the winners on Nov. 19. The full poetry longlist is:

Linda Bierds, Roget's Illusion

Brian Blanchfield, A Several World

Louise Glück, Faithful and Virtuous Night

Edward Hirsch, Gabriel: A Poem

Fanny Howe, Second Childhood

Maureen N. McLane, This Blue

Fred Moten, The Feel Trio

Claudia Rankine, Citizen: An American Lyric

Spencer Reece, The Road to Emmaus

Mark Strand, Collected Poems

Kevin Holden has a new poem, "Bees," in The New Yorker:

"Bees in Virgil — something silver and secret,

Like lightning over the land

Or striking a plum tree on some dried hill."

More than a dozen recently discovered letters by Jack Kerouac will be auctioned off in November. The Los Angeles Times' Carolyn Kellogg reports: "Typed and single-spaced, the letters often have a frenetic, breathless quality. Written by Kerouac as early as high school, they show, in part, the development of the writing style that would make him the most famous novelist of the Beat Generation."

