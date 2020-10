Top Stories: NATO Troops Killed; Ukraine Adopts EU Trade Pact

Good morning, here are some of our early stories:

-- Suicide Bombing In Kabul Kills 3 NATO Troops.



-- Ukraine Approves EU Pact And Temporary Self-Rule For Rebels.



And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Dispatch U-S Troops To Help West African Ebola Victims. ( USA Today)

Congress To Debate Arming, Training Moderate Syrian Rebels. ( Washington Post)

GM Fund Authorizes 19 Death Claims Linked To Faulty Part. ( Automotive News)

NFL Hires 3 Female Experts To Advise On Domestic Violence. ( CBSSports)

Flooding In Kashmir Strands Thousands, Triggers Anger. ( BBC)

U.N. Peacekeepers Deploy In Central African Republic. ( VOA)

Deadly New Flooding Inundates Balkans After May Disaster. ( Reuters)

Hawaiian Volcanic Lava Inches Closer To Houses. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

Government Researching Old Shipwrecks Near San Francisco. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.