Police Hunt For Armed 'Survivalist' In Pa. Trooper Shooting

Authorities have identified a suspect in last week's shooting death of a state trooper and the wounding of another officer at a police barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania, warning the public to be on the lookout for a heavily armed man described as a "survivalist."

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, Eric Frein, 31, of Canadensis, Pa.

"He has made statements about wanting to kill law enforcement officers and also to commit mass acts of murder," State Police Commissioner Frank Noonan said at a news conference in which he revealed the suspect's name, according to The Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. "What his reasons are, we don't know. But he has very strong feelings about law enforcement and seems to be very angry with a lot of things that go on in our society.

"This fellow is extremely dangerous," Noonan said. "We have no idea where he is in the community. He has been described as a survivalist. He has a lot of training in that particular area."

The Associated Press reports: "After opening fire on troopers at the remote barracks in the Pocono Mountains Friday night, Frein evidently tried to make his escape in a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, authorities say. Instead, he drove into a swamp about two miles away, where a man walking his dog stumbled across the partly submerged SUV three days later and called 911."

WNEP, the ABC affiliate in Scranton, Pa., says:

"Inside [the Jeep, police] say they found shell casings that matched the .308 caliber rifle used to gun down the troopers, Frein's driver's license, camouflage face paint, and a black hoodie.

"Police then searched Frein's home in Canadensis. Troopers found a book titled Sniper Training and Employment and more shell casings.

"Frein is still believed to be armed with a .308 caliber rifle and very dangerous."

"We intend to keep him on the run until we catch him," Noonan said at the Tuesday news conference.

Lt. Col. George Bivens said Frein has held anti-law enforcement views for many years and has expressed them online and to acquaintances.

The Times Leader quotes Frein's father, Michael Frein, a 28-year U.S. Army veteran, as saying he taught his son how to use a rifle and that he "doesn't miss."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.