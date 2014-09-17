Top Stories: House Considers Syrian Rebels; Vikings Suspend Peterson
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- House Could Vote $500 Million To Arm, Train Syrian Rebels.
-- Vikings Place Adrian Peterson On Exempt List.
-- Meet The 2014 Winners Of The MacArthur 'Genius Grants'.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama Visits U.S. Central Command For Briefing On Anti-ISIS Efforts. ( Tampa Bay Times)
Groups Back Hillary Clinton Ahead Of Congressional Benghazi Hearing. ( The Hill)
Small But Destructive California Fire Burns Scores Of Homes. ( SFGate)
After Deluge, Arizona To Get More Rain From Tropical Storm. ( AzCentral)
Fed Chair Yellen Expected To Hold News Conference. ( New York Times)
Manhunt Underway For Shooter Of Pennsylvania Troopers. ( USA Today)
Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Opens New Season With Old Moustache. ( People)
