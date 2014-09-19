Top Stories: French Jets Strike Militants; Next Steps For Scotland

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- French Jets Conduct First Airstrikes Against ISIS In Iraq.

-- As Scotland Rejects Independence, Cameron Promises More Autonomy.

-- How NASA's New Spaceships Stack Up.

And here are more early headlines:

Texas Gets Flooding In Wake Of Tropical Storm. ( AccuWeather)

Police Arrest Man In Connection With Wildfire East Of Sacramento. ( SFGate)

Pennsylvania Shooting Suspect On FBI's 10 Most Wanted List. ( Express-Times)

Chinese Court Convicts Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Of Bribery. ( Wall Street Journal)

Chinese Retailer Alibaba Debuts On NYSE In Biggest IPO Ever. ( Forbes)

Search To Resume This Month For Missing Malaysian Jet. ( AP)

