After Coming Out As Owner Of Cannabis Club, Reporter Quits On Live TV

Talk about a take-this-job and shove it moment: During last night's local news broadcast, a reporter for KTVA-TV in Alaska did two pretty stunning things.

First, after reporting on the efforts of the Alaska Cannabis Club, Charlo Greene revealed she was the club's owner. And then, realizing the kind of ethical dilemma that put her in, she quit on live television.

"Now everything you've heard is why I, the actual owner of the Alaska Cannabis Club, will be dedicating all of my energy toward fighting for freedom and fairness, which begins with legalizing marijuana here in Alaska," she said. "And as for this job, well, not that I have a choice but, [expletive] it, I quit."

Greene's revelation and her use of an expletive to drive home the point left the station's anchor at a loss for words.

"Alright we apologize for that," she says, falling silent for a few seconds. "We'll be right back. Pardon for us."

The Alaska Dispatch News caught up with Greene after the grand gesture. She said the station had no idea she was connected to the cannabis club. The paper adds:

"Asked why she quit in such a dramatic way, she said, "Because I wanted to draw attention to this issue. And the issue is medical marijuana. Ballot Measure 2 is a way to make medical marijuana real ... most patients didn't know the state didn't set up the framework to get patients their medicine."

"'If I offended anyone, I apologize, but I'm not sorry for the choice that I made,' she said."

KTVA-TV quickly posted a statement on its Facebook page, saying:

"We sincerely apologize for the inappropriate language used by a KTVA reporter during her live presentation on the air Sept. 21. The employee is terminated."

One commenter correctly noted: "I think she [quit] before you terminated her."

Note: Being a family news blog, we didn't embed video of the incident. But, if you want to watch it, Mashable was happy to embed it in their report.

