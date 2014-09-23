Top Stories: U.S. Airstrikes In Syria; ISIS Releases Hostage Video

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Airstrikes Move To Syria, Target More Than Just ISIS.

-- New ISIS Video Released Of British Hostage.

And here are more early headlines:

Israel Shoots Down Syrian Warplane. ( Businessweek)

Obama To Speak To Delegates At World Climate Summit. ( CNN)

Wind May Fan Huge Wildfire Burning East Of Sacramento. ( AP)

World Health Organization Fears 20,000 Ebola Deaths By November. ( NBC)

China Imposes Life Term On Uighur Scholar For Dissent. ( Financial Times)

Norway To Aid Liberia In Anti-Deforestation Effort. ( BBC)

Search Intensifies For Suspect In Pennsylvania Trooper Slaying. ( Philadelphia Inquirer)

Mexican Mine Spill Threatens Arizona River. ( Sierra Vista Herald)

