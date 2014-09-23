Top Stories: U.S. Airstrikes In Syria; ISIS Releases Hostage Video
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Airstrikes Move To Syria, Target More Than Just ISIS.
-- New ISIS Video Released Of British Hostage.
And here are more early headlines:
Israel Shoots Down Syrian Warplane. ( Businessweek)
Obama To Speak To Delegates At World Climate Summit. ( CNN)
Wind May Fan Huge Wildfire Burning East Of Sacramento. ( AP)
World Health Organization Fears 20,000 Ebola Deaths By November. ( NBC)
China Imposes Life Term On Uighur Scholar For Dissent. ( Financial Times)
Norway To Aid Liberia In Anti-Deforestation Effort. ( BBC)
Search Intensifies For Suspect In Pennsylvania Trooper Slaying. ( Philadelphia Inquirer)
Mexican Mine Spill Threatens Arizona River. ( Sierra Vista Herald)
