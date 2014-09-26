Top Stories: Britain Weighs ISIS Airstrikes; Ferguson Protests
-- As U.S. Warplanes Hit ISIS, U.K. Debates Joining Airstrikes.
-- More Protests In Ferguson Follow Chief's Apology.
Ground Stop At Chicago Airports After Air Traffic Control Fire. ( CBS)
British Police Arrest 2 More Suspected Terrorists. ( Telegraph)
Taliban Reportedly Kill Scores In Afghan Provincial Capital. ( Reuters)
Rain Helps Firefighters Advance Against Huge California Blaze. ( Sacramento Bee)
Detroit Officials Regain Powers, Keep Emergency Manager As Advisor. ( Detroit Free Press)
First Russian Woman Arrives At Space Station For Mission. ( NASASpaceflight)
Apple Issues IPhone Fix For Its Previously Bungled iOS Fix. ( CNET)
