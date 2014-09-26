Top Stories: Britain Weighs ISIS Airstrikes; Ferguson Protests

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As U.S. Warplanes Hit ISIS, U.K. Debates Joining Airstrikes.

-- More Protests In Ferguson Follow Chief's Apology.

And here are more early headlines:

Ground Stop At Chicago Airports After Air Traffic Control Fire. ( CBS)

British Police Arrest 2 More Suspected Terrorists. ( Telegraph)

Taliban Reportedly Kill Scores In Afghan Provincial Capital. ( Reuters)

Rain Helps Firefighters Advance Against Huge California Blaze. ( Sacramento Bee)

Detroit Officials Regain Powers, Keep Emergency Manager As Advisor. ( Detroit Free Press)

First Russian Woman Arrives At Space Station For Mission. ( NASASpaceflight)

Apple Issues IPhone Fix For Its Previously Bungled iOS Fix. ( CNET)

