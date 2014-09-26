© 2020 WFAE
Underground Beer Pipeline Solves Traffic Issue

Published September 26, 2014 at 7:11 AM EDT

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Audie Cornish. Keep the beer; lose the traffic - that's what a town in Belgium has done. Residents of Bruges were sick of the congestion and noise from trucks rumbling between the local brewery and a nearby bottling plant, their solution - a beer pipeline. Construction on the two-mile underground pipeline able to move 6,000 liters of beer-an-hour starts next year. Surely the next step is to connect it to local pubs so the taps never run dry. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

