Fresh Air Weekend: Jimi Hendrix Movie, 'Transparent' And Ron Perlman

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

From Sideman To Star: A New Film Captures Jimi Hendrix's Pivotal Year: Jimi: All Is By My Side focuses on the year Hendrix changed his name and recorded his first album. Director John Ridley and star Andre Benjamin (a.k.a. Andre 3000) talk about portraying the guitarist.

In 'Transparent,' A 70-Year-Old Divorced Dad Becomes A Woman: The new drama, which launched Friday on Amazon Prime, has Jeffrey Tambor playing a father who comes out as transgender to her three grown kids. Tambor acts the role without any hint of cheap humor.

Ron Perlman On 'Sons Of Anarchy' And His Many On-Screen Transformations:Pearlman played the ruthless leader of a motorcycle gang on the FX series. In his new book, Easy Street (The Hard Way), he talks about having a face "that was not ugly but surely one of its kind."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

