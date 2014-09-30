Suspect's Cologne Gives Him Away To Police K-9 Unit

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Police near Albany, Oregon, nearly lost an ex-con in a high-speed chase. The suspect kicked his tiny Honda into high gear, hitting 100 miles an hour, losing the hood of his car in the process. Officials thought they'd lost him when they spotted his vehicle parked on the side of the road. In the end, vanity and, well, a K-9 unit was his undoing. It was dark, but a strong scent wafted through the morning air. The suspect's cologne gave him away.[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: Earlier audio and Web versions of this story referred to Albany, N.Y. In fact, this event happened near Albany, Ore.]