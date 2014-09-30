Top Stories: Hong Kong Protests; Questions On White House Security
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Hong Kong Leader To Protesters: 'Stop Campaign Immediately'.
-- Secret Service Chief Faces Questions Over Breaches At White House.
And here are more early headlines:
Tremors Suspend Rescues On Japansese Volcano. ( Kyodo)
Afghanistan To Sign Languishing Security Pact With U.S. ( BBC)
Texas Hospital Isolates Suspected Ebola Patient. ( Dallas Morning News)
Supreme Court Narrowly Blocks Today's Early Voting Start In Ohio. ( USA Today)
SuperValu, Albertons Discover Second Data Breaches. ( Bloomberg)
E.U. Says Apple Got Illegal Financial Backing From Ireland. ( Wall Street Journal)
World Wildlife Population Cut In Half Since 1970. ( BBC)
Russia Opens Genocide Trial Against Ukraine Over Russian Speakers' Deaths. ( Reuters)
Mexican Man Has Largest "Harry Potter" Memorabilia Hoard. ( Telegraph)
