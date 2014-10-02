Giants Send Pirates Packing In Elimination Playoff Game

The San Francisco Giants decisively beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-0 in the National League wild-card game Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

The record crowd on hand at PNC Park, mostly dressed in black, was no match for the Giants' bats and their pitcher's arm.

Giants infielder Brandon Crawford hit a grand slam — the first by a shortstop in postseason history. His record hit came in the fourth inning off a pitch by Edinson Volquez.

On the mound for the Giants, Madison Bumgarner pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

Bumgarner pitched a complete game, and reports that he celebrated in the clubhouse by chugging four beers simultaneously.

Pittsburgh fans were hoping for a repeat of last year's wild-card game, when the Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds. Up until then, it had been 21 years since the Pirates had seen action in the postseason.

This was San Francisco's eighth consecutive postseason game, and the team next plays the Washington Nationals on Friday in the best-of-five Division Series.

While the Giants put on a formidable display, NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman says it didn't come close to matching Tuesday's drama when the Kansas City Royals won the American League wild-card game in an extra-innings classic.

On Thursday night, the Royals play the Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers will meet the Baltimore Orioles.

ESPN has a schedule of game times and TV coverage.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.