Top Stories: More Hong Kong Protests; ISIS War Crimes Allegations
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Hong Kong Police Warn Protesters Not To Occupy Government Buildings.
-- U.N. Report Details Possible War Crimes By Islamic State Militants.
-- Giants Send Pirates Packing In Elimination Playoff Game.
And here are more early headlines:
Hawaii Officials Test Patient For Possible Ebola Infection. ( Hawaii Star-Advertiser)
Prosecutor Investigating Possible Leak In Ferguson Grand Jury. ( New York Times)
Ukrainian Troops Battle Russian-Backed Rebels In Donetsk. ( Businessweek)
At Least 47 Dead In Japanese Volcanic Eruption. ( VOA)
Bankrupt Stockton Ordered To Pay Creditors. ( AP)
Kurd Leader Warns Turkey Peace Pact At Risk If ISIS Kills Kurds. ( Reuters)
Mexico Quietly Arrests Most Wanted Drug Lord. ( CNN)
Tension At U.S. Episcopal Seminary As Professors Leave. ( Religion News Service)
Artist Sculpts Huge Portrait On Dirt At National Mall In Washington. ( WRC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.