Top Stories: More Hong Kong Protests; ISIS War Crimes Allegations

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hong Kong Police Warn Protesters Not To Occupy Government Buildings.

-- U.N. Report Details Possible War Crimes By Islamic State Militants.

-- Giants Send Pirates Packing In Elimination Playoff Game.

And here are more early headlines:

Hawaii Officials Test Patient For Possible Ebola Infection. ( Hawaii Star-Advertiser)

Prosecutor Investigating Possible Leak In Ferguson Grand Jury. ( New York Times)

Ukrainian Troops Battle Russian-Backed Rebels In Donetsk. ( Businessweek)

At Least 47 Dead In Japanese Volcanic Eruption. ( VOA)

Bankrupt Stockton Ordered To Pay Creditors. ( AP)

Kurd Leader Warns Turkey Peace Pact At Risk If ISIS Kills Kurds. ( Reuters)

Mexico Quietly Arrests Most Wanted Drug Lord. ( CNN)

Tension At U.S. Episcopal Seminary As Professors Leave. ( Religion News Service)

Artist Sculpts Huge Portrait On Dirt At National Mall In Washington. ( WRC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.