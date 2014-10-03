© 2020 WFAE
IN IMAGES: A Violent Day For Hong Kong's Occupiers

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 3, 2014 at 2:50 PM EDT

Tensions are flaring in Hong Kong, where young activists have been staging pro-democracy acts of civil disobedience for the past week.

As Scott reported earlier, what appeared to be a coordinated group of pro-Beijing protesters clashed with members of the Occupy Central movement. It's a story best told through images. We'll start with video from the South China Morning Post, and then we'll leave you with a series of images from the wires.

Philippe Lopez / AFP/Getty Images
Philippe Lopez / AFP/Getty Images
Alex Ogle / AFP/Getty Images
Alex Ogle / AFP/Getty Images
Wally Santana / AP
Wong Maye-E / AP
Paula Bronstein / Getty Images
Thomas Campean / Getty Images
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
