Top Stories: Hong Kong Protesters Attacked; Jobless Rate Falls
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Anti-Protest Mob Attacks Hong Kong Student Camp.
-- Unemployment Falls To 5.9 Percent, Lowest In 6 Years.
And here are more early headlines:
13 Texas Abortion Clinics Forced To Close Immediately After Ruling. ( New York Times)
Powerful Storm Hits Parts of Texas, Louisiana And Alabama. ( Weather.com)
Weekend Heat Wave And Bigger Fire Risk Forecast In Southern California. ( KPBS)
Several Arrests In Smaller Ferguson Night Protest. ( St. Louis Public Radio)
Denver-Area School Board Approves Controversial Curriculum Review. ( Denver Post)
Swiss Red Cross Worker Killed By Ukraine Shelling. ( Radio Free Europe Radio Liberty)
Senior Boko Haram Official Says He's Still Alive In New Video. ( Washington Post)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.