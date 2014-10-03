© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Hong Kong Protesters Attacked; Jobless Rate Falls

By Korva Coleman
Published October 3, 2014 at 10:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Anti-Protest Mob Attacks Hong Kong Student Camp.

-- Unemployment Falls To 5.9 Percent, Lowest In 6 Years.

And here are more early headlines:

13 Texas Abortion Clinics Forced To Close Immediately After Ruling. ( New York Times)

Powerful Storm Hits Parts of Texas, Louisiana And Alabama. ( Weather.com)

Weekend Heat Wave And Bigger Fire Risk Forecast In Southern California. ( KPBS)

Several Arrests In Smaller Ferguson Night Protest. ( St. Louis Public Radio)

Denver-Area School Board Approves Controversial Curriculum Review. ( Denver Post)

Swiss Red Cross Worker Killed By Ukraine Shelling. ( Radio Free Europe Radio Liberty)

Senior Boko Haram Official Says He's Still Alive In New Video. ( Washington Post)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
