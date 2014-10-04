Photo Break: America Puts On Its Fall Colors

October brings the peak of the autumn foliage season in many U.S. states, drawing both tourists and camera lenses. Thanks to the NPR community, we've collected a few photos that are worth taking a break from the news to stare at.

The photos were taken in a variety of states — except, of course, those where the season hasn't begun to turn. If you're heading out to see the autumn views, the USDA has a map showing where the leaves are turning; in many states, local agencies can provide more tailored information.

As the images prove, stunning views of nature are available in nearly any place where we take the time to look. While some photographers snapped majestic scenes in national parks, others showed that beauty is sometimes waiting just out in the front yard.

You can submit more photos via Instagram; just tag them #NPRfallcolors.

