Hot Air Balloon Proposal Doesn't Go As Planned

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Give Eric Barretto credit for trying. He wanted to propose to his girlfriend while on a hot air balloon over the ocean off San Diego. But the air went out on Mr. Barretto's balloon, winds pushed them out to sea and rather than get too far out, the pilot made an emergency landing on the water. Life guards and surfers towed them to shore. Afterward, Barretto said, I don't know if we'll do that again. Of course he won't; he's with her for better or worse. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.