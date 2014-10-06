Top Stories: American With Ebola Flies Back To U.S.; Medicine Nobel Prize
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- U.S. Journalist With Ebola Being Flown To Nebraska Hospital.
-- 3 Win Nobel Prize In Medicine For Discovering Brain's 'Inner GPS'.
-- Orioles, Royals Sweep Opponents In AL Division Series.
And here are more early headlines:
Typhoon Kills One U.S. Airman In Japan, Two More Missing. ( USA Today)
Search Resumes For Missing Malaysian Jet. ( The Australian)
Bodies Discovered In Mexico In Mass Graves, May Be Students. ( Wall Street Journal)
Iran Continues To Hold Reporter, Releases His Wife. ( Washington Post)
Evacuation Ends Following Louisiana Train Derailment. ( KNOE)
Suicide Bomber In Chechnya Kills 5 Police Officers. ( Radio Free Europe)
Report Finds Poor Give More To Charity, Rich Less So. ( Forbes)
