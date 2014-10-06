Top Stories: American With Ebola Flies Back To U.S.; Medicine Nobel Prize

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Journalist With Ebola Being Flown To Nebraska Hospital.

-- 3 Win Nobel Prize In Medicine For Discovering Brain's 'Inner GPS'.

-- Orioles, Royals Sweep Opponents In AL Division Series.

And here are more early headlines:

Typhoon Kills One U.S. Airman In Japan, Two More Missing. ( USA Today)

Search Resumes For Missing Malaysian Jet. ( The Australian)

Bodies Discovered In Mexico In Mass Graves, May Be Students. ( Wall Street Journal)

Iran Continues To Hold Reporter, Releases His Wife. ( Washington Post)

Evacuation Ends Following Louisiana Train Derailment. ( KNOE)

Suicide Bomber In Chechnya Kills 5 Police Officers. ( Radio Free Europe)

Report Finds Poor Give More To Charity, Rich Less So. ( Forbes)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.