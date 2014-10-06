Virginia Man Is 'Rock Of Ages' No. 1 Fan

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A man in Virginia says he has seen "Rock Of Ages" more than 500 times. Abe Calimag has traveled around the world following his favorite musical.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "ROCK OF AGES")

TOM CRUISE AND MALIN AKERMAN: (As Stacee Jaxx and Constance Sack, singing) I want to know what love is. I want you to show me.

Calimag told the New York Post he's spent more than $25,000 on the tickets and travel. But his 500th ticket was on the house. Now, if that isn't love, I want to know what love is.