Top Stories: Nobel Physics Prize; Ebola In Spain
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 3 Scientists Win Nobel In Physics For Development Of Blue LED.
-- Nurse In Spain Gets Ebola, Officials Say 'We Followed Protocol'.
And here are more early headlines:
Federal Court Upholds Wisconsin Voter ID Law. ( Wisconsin Journal-Sentinel)
Illinois Man Detained, Suspected To Trying To Join Islamist Militants. ( USA Today)
India, Pakistan Clashes Continue Along Kashmir Border. ( Reuters)
Dengue Fever Infects More Than 20,000 In China. ( South China Morning Post)
Myanmar Pardons More Than 3,000 Prisoners. ( BBC)
Retail Sales Forecast To Rise This Holiday Shopping Season. ( Bloomberg)
How To Watch Tonight's "Blood Moon" Lunar Eclipse. ( National Geographic)
VIDEO: New Mexico Builds "Singing Road" To Promote Driver Safety. ( KOAT)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.