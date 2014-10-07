Top Stories: Nobel Physics Prize; Ebola In Spain

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 3 Scientists Win Nobel In Physics For Development Of Blue LED.

-- Nurse In Spain Gets Ebola, Officials Say 'We Followed Protocol'.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Court Upholds Wisconsin Voter ID Law. ( Wisconsin Journal-Sentinel)

Illinois Man Detained, Suspected To Trying To Join Islamist Militants. ( USA Today)

India, Pakistan Clashes Continue Along Kashmir Border. ( Reuters)

Dengue Fever Infects More Than 20,000 In China. ( South China Morning Post)

Myanmar Pardons More Than 3,000 Prisoners. ( BBC)

Retail Sales Forecast To Rise This Holiday Shopping Season. ( Bloomberg)

How To Watch Tonight's "Blood Moon" Lunar Eclipse. ( National Geographic)

VIDEO: New Mexico Builds "Singing Road" To Promote Driver Safety. ( KOAT)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.