British Car Repair Company's Slogan Isn't Necessarily True

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Halfords is a British automotive repair company with a couple of catchy slogans - we fit, and we go the extra mile. So when one of their trucks with the slogan, we fit, on the back recently got stuck under a bridge, social media hilarity ensued. The London Fire Brigade tweeted from the scene, on this occasion, the we fit lorry didn't quite fit. It also tweeted that by going the extra mile, it could have avoided that bridge altogether. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.