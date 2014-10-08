Top Stories: Chemistry Nobel Prize; Syrian Kurds Battle Militants

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Scientists Share Chemistry Nobel For Breakthrough In Microscopy.

-- Kurdish Protesters Killed In Turkey Amid Calls To Save Kobani.

And here are more early headlines:

FBI Asks For Help In Identifying Alleged American Militant. ( CNN)

Federal Judges Overturn Virginia Election Districts, Order Them Redrawn. ( Washington Post)

Federal Court Reviewing FBI's Secret National Security Letters. ( San Jose Mercury News)

North Korea Admits It Has Labor Camps, Defends Rights Record. ( Deustche Welle)

Boston Bombing Suspect's Friend On Trial For Lying To Officials. ( Businessweek)

Pilot Dies In Crash While Fighting California Wildfire. ( NBC)

Kenyan President In Hague To Face Charges In Election Killings. ( BBC)

Do New IPhones Trap Hair? It's Probably Not #Hairgate. ( CBC)

