Top Stories: Chemistry Nobel Prize; Syrian Kurds Battle Militants
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Scientists Share Chemistry Nobel For Breakthrough In Microscopy.
-- Kurdish Protesters Killed In Turkey Amid Calls To Save Kobani.
And here are more early headlines:
FBI Asks For Help In Identifying Alleged American Militant. ( CNN)
Federal Judges Overturn Virginia Election Districts, Order Them Redrawn. ( Washington Post)
Federal Court Reviewing FBI's Secret National Security Letters. ( San Jose Mercury News)
North Korea Admits It Has Labor Camps, Defends Rights Record. ( Deustche Welle)
Boston Bombing Suspect's Friend On Trial For Lying To Officials. ( Businessweek)
Pilot Dies In Crash While Fighting California Wildfire. ( NBC)
Kenyan President In Hague To Face Charges In Election Killings. ( BBC)
Do New IPhones Trap Hair? It's Probably Not #Hairgate. ( CBC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.