Hot Dog Suit Costs Irish Movie Theater $25,000

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. An Irish movie theater fired Carl Meade when a security camera caught him paying for regular hot dog instead of the extra large shown on-screen. Meade went to court and said it was an innocent mistake. Judges ordered his employers to pay him $25,000 in compensation. At stake here, the difference between a regular dog and an extra-large, 1 euro. That's about $1.28.