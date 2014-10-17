Top Stories: Ebola Patient Moved; Hong Kong Demonstrations
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Ebola Stricken Nurse Appears Well In Video.
-- Hong Kong Police Launch Dawn Raid To Dismantle Protest Site.
And here are more early headlines:
Russia Criticizes Talks With Ukrainian, European Leaders. ( NBC)
Monster Hurricane Gonzalo Sweeps Close To Bermuda. ()
Hawaii To Be Brushed This Weekend By Hurricane. ( Central Pacific Hurricane Center)
At Least 29 Hikers Killed By Nepal Blizzard, Avalanches. ( Radio New Zealand)
Opposition In Mozambique Claims Election Fraud. ( BBC)
Pakistani Court Upholds Woman's Blasphemy Death Sentence. ( New York Times)
Japanese Leader Sends Gift To Controversial Shrine, Angering China. ( Businessweek)
Cambodian Genocide Trial Restarts Against Khmer Rouge Leaders. ( Wall Street Journal)
Kayakers Block Australian Port In Environmental Protest. ( Guardian)
"Old Ironsides", Oldest Floating U.S. Commissioned Warship, To Be Restored. ( AP)
