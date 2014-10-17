Top Stories: Ebola Patient Moved; Hong Kong Demonstrations

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ebola Stricken Nurse Appears Well In Video.

-- Hong Kong Police Launch Dawn Raid To Dismantle Protest Site.

And here are more early headlines:

Russia Criticizes Talks With Ukrainian, European Leaders. ( NBC)

Monster Hurricane Gonzalo Sweeps Close To Bermuda. ()

Hawaii To Be Brushed This Weekend By Hurricane. ( Central Pacific Hurricane Center)

At Least 29 Hikers Killed By Nepal Blizzard, Avalanches. ( Radio New Zealand)

Opposition In Mozambique Claims Election Fraud. ( BBC)

Pakistani Court Upholds Woman's Blasphemy Death Sentence. ( New York Times)

Japanese Leader Sends Gift To Controversial Shrine, Angering China. ( Businessweek)

Cambodian Genocide Trial Restarts Against Khmer Rouge Leaders. ( Wall Street Journal)

Kayakers Block Australian Port In Environmental Protest. ( Guardian)

"Old Ironsides", Oldest Floating U.S. Commissioned Warship, To Be Restored. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.