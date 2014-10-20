Don't Sing It: San Francisco Giants Will 'Never Be Royals'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The World Series starts tomorrow, the Giants against the Kansas City Royals. Supporting their Giants, San Francisco radio stations banned a song by Lorde called "Royals," which is just not right. San Francisco should play that music since the refrain is we'll never be royals.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROYALS")

LORDE: (Singing) And we'll never be royals, royals.

INSKEEP: Bay Area stations may do better to ban a parody that changes the song to you'll never beat the Royals.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROYALS PARODY")

JOHN LESLIE LONG: (Singing) 'Cause you'll never beat the Royals.

