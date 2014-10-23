Top Stories: Canadian Parliament Attack; Nurse Free Of Ebola
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Details Emerge Of Alleged Assailant In Canadian Parliament Attack.
-- Family Says Nurse Amber Vinson Free Of Ebola.
-- 5 Giants Pitchers Give Up 5 Runs In 6th As Royals Even World Series.
And here are more early headlines:
Alleged Serial Killer Charged In Second Indiana Slaying. ( WLS-TV)
UNC Review Finds Thousands Of Students Took Fake Classes. ( CBSSports)
Officials Allege Mexican Mayor Behind Abduction, Killing Of Students. ( New York Times)
Russian Airport Official Quits After Plane Mishap Kills French Oil Executive. ( VOA)
China Plans To Launch Spacecraft To Moon This Week. ( South China Morning Post)
Officials Investigating Vandalism In 10 U.S. National Parks. ( KSL-TV)
VIDEO: Bear Cub Wanders Into Oregon Drug Store. ( KOBI-TV)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.