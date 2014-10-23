© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Canadian Parliament Attack; Nurse Free Of Ebola

By Korva Coleman
Published October 23, 2014 at 9:39 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Details Emerge Of Alleged Assailant In Canadian Parliament Attack.

-- Family Says Nurse Amber Vinson Free Of Ebola.

-- 5 Giants Pitchers Give Up 5 Runs In 6th As Royals Even World Series.

And here are more early headlines:

Alleged Serial Killer Charged In Second Indiana Slaying. ( WLS-TV)

UNC Review Finds Thousands Of Students Took Fake Classes. ( CBSSports)

Officials Allege Mexican Mayor Behind Abduction, Killing Of Students. ( New York Times)

Russian Airport Official Quits After Plane Mishap Kills French Oil Executive. ( VOA)

China Plans To Launch Spacecraft To Moon This Week. ( South China Morning Post)

Officials Investigating Vandalism In 10 U.S. National Parks. ( KSL-TV)

VIDEO: Bear Cub Wanders Into Oregon Drug Store. ( KOBI-TV)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman