Wave Away Math Homework With An App

Published October 23, 2014 at 5:21 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Suppose you need the answer to 70 times five?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

It's 350.

INSKEEP: Or 12 times four.

GREENE: 48.

INSKEEP: That's impressive, David.

GREENE: Well, thank you.

INSKEEP: Anyway, Wired reviewed a math homework app. Wave a smartphone camera over a math problem and the phone answers 32 times 23.

GREENE: 736.

INSKEEP: David...

GREENE: Sorry, I just love this phone.

INSKEEP: ...It is just not like the old days when you had to type the numbers in the calculator yourself.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

