Halloween Twitter War Pits Conan O'Brien Against Madeleine Albright

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Call it Halloween diplomacy. Conan O'Brien tweeted yesterday that he's picked out his costume - I'm going as slutty Madeleine Albright - to which Albright tweeted, I'm considering going as hunky Conan O'Brien, but that might be too far-fetched. Conan shot back, yes, my first Twitter war with a former secretary of state. You're next George P. Shultz. Albright's response - never get into a word war with a diplomat, we talk even more than comedians. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.