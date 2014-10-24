Top Stories: Ebola In Mali; Man Attacks NYPD Officers With Ax

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Mali's First Ebola Case In Current Outbreak Is 2-Year-Old Girl.

-- Man With Hatchet Shot Dead After Attacking NYPD Officers.

-- Frank Mankiewicz, Aide Who Announced Robert Kennedy's Death, Dies.

And here are more early headlines:

E-U Leaders Set Targets For Greenhouse Gas Cuts. ( New York Times)

Lebanon Says It Won't Accept Any More Syrian Refugees. ( Daily Star)

Japan Warns Of Activity At Volcano Near Nuclear Plant. ( Reuters)

Navajo Nation Court Replaces Presidential Candidate; Election Delayed. ( Farmington Daily Times)

Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against IRS On Tax Exempt Status. ( Politico)

Lawmakers Call For National Recall Of Faulty Airbags. ( USA Today)

China Launches Probe To Moon, Will Return Next Week. ( CNN)

