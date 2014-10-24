Top Stories: Ebola In Mali; Man Attacks NYPD Officers With Ax
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Mali's First Ebola Case In Current Outbreak Is 2-Year-Old Girl.
-- Man With Hatchet Shot Dead After Attacking NYPD Officers.
-- Frank Mankiewicz, Aide Who Announced Robert Kennedy's Death, Dies.
And here are more early headlines:
E-U Leaders Set Targets For Greenhouse Gas Cuts. ( New York Times)
Lebanon Says It Won't Accept Any More Syrian Refugees. ( Daily Star)
Japan Warns Of Activity At Volcano Near Nuclear Plant. ( Reuters)
Navajo Nation Court Replaces Presidential Candidate; Election Delayed. ( Farmington Daily Times)
Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against IRS On Tax Exempt Status. ( Politico)
Lawmakers Call For National Recall Of Faulty Airbags. ( USA Today)
China Launches Probe To Moon, Will Return Next Week. ( CNN)
