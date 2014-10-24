UPDATED: 2 Police Deputies Killed, Another Shot By Assailant In California

(This post was last updated at 10:20 p.m. ET.)

Two police deputies were killed and another deputy and a civilian were shot by a gunman at two different locations in California on Friday.

After a more than four-hour-long hunt for a suspect they described as "heavily armed and dangerous," police surrounded a house in Placer County, Calif.

Dena Irwin, a spokesperson for Placer County Sheriff's office, said the suspect was 34-year-old Marcelo Marquez. Irwin said they had not established a motive.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver died at scene, Sheriff Scott Jones said at a news conference. According to CBS Sacramento, Jones said Oliver was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle, when a suspect shot him in the head.

Placer County Sheriff Ed Bonner said the second slain deputy was Det. Michael David Davis Jr., who leaves behind a wife and four children and died exactly 26 years after his own father was killed in the line of duty as a Riverside County deputy sheriff, The Associated Press reports.

The Sacramento Bee reports:

"The mayhem began with the shooting of a Sacramento sheriff's deputy at about 10:27 a.m., and was followed by the shooting of two Placer County sheriff's deputies about an hour later in Auburn.

"The reports came as law enforcement agencies from throughout the region raced to different shooting scenes in search of the guman, who was believed to be armed with a rifle and a pistol.

"At about 1:30 p.m., authorities were searching near the Gold Country Fairgrounds for the suspect, as well as on Belmont Drive near Placer High School."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.